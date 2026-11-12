Halo: Campaign Evolved is getting Firefight in a free update

Xbox is adding Firefight mode to Halo: Campaign Evolved in a free update this winter.

Firefight has appeared in several Halo games and will come to Halo: Campaign Evolved as a 4-player PvE mode. There’s no release date just yet, but Xbox FanFest attendees will be able to play it later today.

We’re told that more details about this Firefight update will come during Halo Fest, which is set to take place from December 12 – 13. Until then, all we know is that the update will be free and out sometime in the winter.

Halo: Campaign Evolved was released in July of this year. It is a remake of the first Halo game’s story mode, and it was also the first game released under 343 Industries’ new name, Halo Studios.

However, it will now likely be the only game released under the Halo Studios name, as the team was severely impacted by the recent layoffs across Xbox. As part of this, Xbox transferred Halo over to Activision, leaving a smaller Halo Studios in charge of Halo games that are already out, including Campaign Evolved.

This upcoming winter update indicates that Xbox isn’t ready to abandon past Halo games just yet, but the future of the series is still uncertain.

We know that a new Halo game is being developed by Activision, but we’ve received no indication as to whether this will continue where previous titles like Halo Infinite left off, or if we’ll see a soft reboot of the series under the new developers.

Halo’s previous creative director Frank O’Connor recently shared his thoughts on the matter, urging Activision to hire talent from both Bungie and Halo Studios, since both have suffered layoffs. Right now, it’s unclear if any former devs were brought over to Activision when the studio was handed the Halo series.