Halo: Campaign Evolved gets a new trailer and a confirmed July release date

Xbox has revealed a new trailer for Halo: Campaign Evolved, as well as the game’s release date.

As announced during the Xbox Games Showcase, Halo: Campaign Evolved will be released on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on July 28, 2026. Players who pre-order the Premium or Collector’s Editions can play the game starting on July 23 thanks to five days early access.

Xbox CEO Asha Sharma said last month that Xbox was rethinking its Games Showcase policy because including rival platform logos (especially PlayStation) was “a miss”. Despite that, Halo: Campaign Evolved is still coming to PS5 on day one, unlike Gear of War: E-Day.

Back in October 2024, Halo Studios announced that it was working on multiple Halo games that were being developed within Unreal Engine 5. The first of those, Halo: Campaign Evolved, was announced for Xbox, PS5, and PC last year.

Halo: Campaign Evolved is a full remake of the campaign portion of the series’ first game, Halo: Combat Evolved. It also introduces some brand new missions and modes, which will give even experienced fans a brand new experience.

“This fully-rebuilt campaign will introduce remastered 4K visuals, beloved Halo weapons and vehicles, plus brand-new story content,” according to Xbox. This includes three new story missions, set before the events of the game, focusing on Master Chief and Sergeant Johnson.