Halo Campaign Evolved, Gears of War E-Day and Fable are all getting Collector’s Editions with statues
All three are available to pre-order today
Xbox has revealed the Collector’s Editions for Halo: Campaign Evolved, Gears of War: E-Day and Fable.
All three games will be getting special Collector’s Editions, all of which will include high quality statues.
The Halo: Campaign Evolved Collector’s Edition is available for Xbox Series X, PS5 and PC, priced at $199.99, and includes:
- Halo: Campaign Evolved physical game disc on XBOX Series X and PlayStation 5
- Voucher for Premium Edition upgrade, which includes up to five days of early access starting July 23, 2026, and in-game cosmetics
- Collectible SteelBook
- 12” Master Chief Statue
- Replica LED Cortana Chip with rechargeable cord
- Three original Concept Art pieces (11” x 17”)
- Modernized recreation of 2001 Combat Evolved physical game manual
- Alpha Halo Armory Pack, featuring 5 Master Chief Armor skins & 6 weapon skins
- Art of Halo: Campaign Evolved Digital Artbook
- Halo: Hungry Buzzards Digital Short Story
- Digital Game Manual
The Gears of War: E-Day Collector’s Edition is available for Xbox Series X and PC, priced at $299.99, and includes:
- Gears of War: E-Day base game, with physical disc for XBOX Series X, and a digital code for Steam
- The Gears of War: E-Day Premium Edition digital upgrade, which includes up to 5 days of early access, Bravo Squad Signature Weapon Pack, 1,000 Iron (premium in-game currency), and Five Seasonal Customization Packs, starting with the Emergence Pack at launch
- Early access to the open beta, Aug. 6 to 10
- 15” collectible diorama statue of Marcus Fenix and Dominic Santiago (requires 3 AAA batteries, not included)
- 1:1 scale replica of Carlos Santiago’s COG tags made of metal zinc alloy and brass
- In-game photo
- Lithograph
- Thank-You Note from The Coalition
- Custom SteelBook Case designed by artist Luke Preece
- Collector’s Display Packaging
Finally, the Fable Collector’s Edition is available for Xbox Series X, PS5 and PC, priced at $199.99, and includes:
- A limited-edition Jack of Blades statuette
- Hardcover art book (English Only)
- Custom SteelBook case
- The Guild Seal lapel pin
- Fable Premium Edition, granting access to the full game with Early Access, Premium Edition Content Pack, Digital Artbook & Soundtrack, and the Fable: Order of the Hero expansion (coming post-launch)
All three Collector’s Editions are available to pre-order now from the Xbox Game Studios online store.
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