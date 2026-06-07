Halo Campaign Evolved, Gears of War E-Day and Fable are all getting Collector’s Editions with statues

Xbox has revealed the Collector’s Editions for Halo: Campaign Evolved, Gears of War: E-Day and Fable.

All three games will be getting special Collector’s Editions, all of which will include high quality statues.

The Halo: Campaign Evolved Collector’s Edition is available for Xbox Series X, PS5 and PC, priced at $199.99, and includes:

Halo: Campaign Evolved physical game disc on XBOX Series X and PlayStation 5

Voucher for Premium Edition upgrade, which includes up to five days of early access starting July 23, 2026, and in-game cosmetics

Collectible SteelBook

12” Master Chief Statue

Replica LED Cortana Chip with rechargeable cord

Three original Concept Art pieces (11” x 17”)

Modernized recreation of 2001 Combat Evolved physical game manual

Alpha Halo Armory Pack, featuring 5 Master Chief Armor skins & 6 weapon skins

Art of Halo: Campaign Evolved Digital Artbook

Halo: Hungry Buzzards Digital Short Story

Digital Game Manual

The Gears of War: E-Day Collector’s Edition is available for Xbox Series X and PC, priced at $299.99, and includes:

Gears of War: E-Day base game, with physical disc for XBOX Series X, and a digital code for Steam

The Gears of War: E-Day Premium Edition digital upgrade, which includes up to 5 days of early access, Bravo Squad Signature Weapon Pack, 1,000 Iron (premium in-game currency), and Five Seasonal Customization Packs, starting with the Emergence Pack at launch

Early access to the open beta, Aug. 6 to 10

15” collectible diorama statue of Marcus Fenix and Dominic Santiago (requires 3 AAA batteries, not included)

1:1 scale replica of Carlos Santiago’s COG tags made of metal zinc alloy and brass

In-game photo

Lithograph

Thank-You Note from The Coalition

Custom SteelBook Case designed by artist Luke Preece

Collector’s Display Packaging

Finally, the Fable Collector’s Edition is available for Xbox Series X, PS5 and PC, priced at $199.99, and includes:

A limited-edition Jack of Blades statuette

Hardcover art book (English Only)

Custom SteelBook case

The Guild Seal lapel pin

Fable Premium Edition, granting access to the full game with Early Access, Premium Edition Content Pack, Digital Artbook & Soundtrack, and the Fable: Order of the Hero expansion (coming post-launch)

All three Collector’s Editions are available to pre-order now from the Xbox Game Studios online store.