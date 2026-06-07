Halo Campaign Evolved, Gears of War E-Day and Fable are all getting Collector’s Editions with statues

All three are available to pre-order today

Halo Campaign Evolved, Gears of War E-Day and Fable are all getting Collector’s Editions with statues

Xbox has revealed the Collector’s Editions for Halo: Campaign Evolved, Gears of War: E-Day and Fable.

All three games will be getting special Collector’s Editions, all of which will include high quality statues.

The Halo: Campaign Evolved Collector’s Edition is available for Xbox Series X, PS5 and PC, priced at $199.99, and includes:

  • Halo: Campaign Evolved physical game disc on XBOX Series X and PlayStation 5
  • Voucher for Premium Edition upgrade, which includes up to five days of early access starting July 23, 2026, and in-game cosmetics
  • Collectible SteelBook
  • 12” Master Chief Statue
  • Replica LED Cortana Chip with rechargeable cord
  • Three original Concept Art pieces (11” x 17”)
  • Modernized recreation of 2001 Combat Evolved physical game manual
  • Alpha Halo Armory Pack, featuring 5 Master Chief Armor skins & 6 weapon skins
  • Art of Halo: Campaign Evolved Digital Artbook
  • Halo: Hungry Buzzards Digital Short Story
  • Digital Game Manual
Halo Campaign Evolved, Gears of War E-Day and Fable are all getting Collector’s Editions with statues

The Gears of War: E-Day Collector’s Edition is available for Xbox Series X and PC, priced at $299.99, and includes:

  • Gears of War: E-Day base game, with physical disc for XBOX Series X, and a digital code for Steam
  • The Gears of War: E-Day Premium Edition digital upgrade, which includes up to 5 days of early access, Bravo Squad Signature Weapon Pack, 1,000 Iron (premium in-game currency), and Five Seasonal Customization Packs, starting with the Emergence Pack at launch
  • Early access to the open beta, Aug. 6 to 10
  • 15” collectible diorama statue of Marcus Fenix and Dominic Santiago (requires 3 AAA batteries, not included)
  • 1:1 scale replica of Carlos Santiago’s COG tags made of metal zinc alloy and brass
  • In-game photo
  • Lithograph
  • Thank-You Note from The Coalition
  • Custom SteelBook Case designed by artist Luke Preece
  • Collector’s Display Packaging
Halo Campaign Evolved, Gears of War E-Day and Fable are all getting Collector’s Editions with statues

Finally, the Fable Collector’s Edition is available for Xbox Series X, PS5 and PC, priced at $199.99, and includes:

  • A limited-edition Jack of Blades statuette
  • Hardcover art book (English Only)
  • Custom SteelBook case
  • The Guild Seal lapel pin
  • Fable Premium Edition, granting access to the full game with Early Access, Premium Edition Content Pack, Digital Artbook & Soundtrack, and the Fable: Order of the Hero expansion (coming post-launch)
Halo Campaign Evolved, Gears of War E-Day and Fable are all getting Collector’s Editions with statues

All three Collector’s Editions are available to pre-order now from the Xbox Game Studios online store.

Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller
£149.99$153.95$179.99$169.99$179.99
Gotham Knights - Deluxe Edition (Xbox Series X|S)
£79.99
Elden Ring (Xbox)
$49.99$59.99
Xbox Series X Digital
$448$449.99
PlayStation VR2
£529.99$549.99
PlayStation Portal
$199$199£199.99
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