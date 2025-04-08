Hades 2 will be a Nintendo Switch 2 console exclusive at launch.

In a new Creator’s Voice video, developer Supergiant confirmed that the game, which is also planned for other consoles, will first come to Nintendo Switch 2.

The rogue-like sequel, which has been in early access for some time, will come to Nintendo Switch 2 later this year, but no specific information was provided on a launch date.

This is the latest in a series of Creator’s Voice interviews that Nintendo is publishing with third-party developers.

Last week, following the reveal of the Switch 2, a Creator’s Voice interview with FromSoftware boss, Hidetaka Miyazaki, confirmed more details about the new game The Duskbloods.

Announced in December 2022, Hades 2 is a direct sequel to its predecessor, which won multiple Game of the Year awards. It was released in September 2020 following an Early Access launch in December 2018.

“As the immortal Princess of the Underworld, you’ll explore a bigger, deeper mythic world, vanquishing the forces of the Titan of Time with the full might of Olympus behind you, in a sweeping story that continually unfolds through your every setback and accomplishment,” reads the game’s official description.

Switch 2 will be released worldwide on Thursday, June 5.

The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct took place last week, providing a wealth of information about the Switch 2 hardware and software. We’ve rounded up all the news you need to know about Nintendo’s next system.