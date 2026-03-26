Hades 2 is finally coming to PlayStation and Xbox next month

Hades 2 is finally coming to other console platforms, having previously been a Nintendo Switch 2 console exclusive.

The game will be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X on April 14, and will also be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch.

This version of the game will also include the post-launch patches that have been released on PC and Nintendo Switch 2 since release.

Some “bonus content” will also be included, but the details of said bonus content haven’t been shared.

Hades 2 was first released on Nintendo Switch 2 on September 25, 2025.

Announced in December 2022, Hades 2 is a direct sequel to its predecessor, which won multiple Game of the Year awards. The first game was released in September 2020 following an Early Access launch in December 2018.

“As the immortal Princess of the Underworld, you’ll explore a bigger, deeper mythic world, vanquishing the forces of the Titan of Time with the full might of Olympus behind you, in a sweeping story that continually unfolds through your every setback and accomplishment,” reads the game’s official description.

In VGC’s 4-star review, we said the game was “ambitious,” but that it didn’t “quite stick the narrative landing.”

“As a sequel, Hades 2 is ambitious, and delivers one of the most satisfying roguelite experiences in years,” we wrote. “Yet, it can’t escape the shadow of its predecessor, and in trying to add every idea possible to amplify its scale, the story ends up losing the trademark weight of the studio.”