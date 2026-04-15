Hades 2 arrives on consoles with a new update making it easier to romance popular character

Hades 2 has received an update timed alongside the PS5 and Xbox release of the game, making it easier to romance a fan favorite.

In Hades 2, the player can form bonds with various NPCs, some of which can lead to romantic relationships.

Each of the characters that the player can bond with has a special set of conditions that must be met in order to romance said character, with some being more difficult than others.

One of the more infamously difficult NPCs to romance, Icarus, will now form bonds with players more easily following the new update. Players can now also give NPCs Bath Salts, an item that increases the NPC’s affinity with the player, earlier in the game. Players can now also gift NPCs these items indefinitely.

The long list of patch notes includes changes to the visual effects of multiple weapons, as well as new dialogue across the whole game for multiple characters.

Hades 2 was first released on Nintendo Switch 2 on September 25, 2025. Yesterday, the game was released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, and is also available on Xbox Game Pass at launch.

Announced in December 2022, Hades 2 is a direct sequel to its predecessor, which won multiple Game of the Year awards. The first game was released in September 2020 following an Early Access launch in December 2018.

“As the immortal Princess of the Underworld, you’ll explore a bigger, deeper mythic world, vanquishing the forces of the Titan of Time with the full might of Olympus behind you, in a sweeping story that continually unfolds through your every setback and accomplishment,” reads the game’s official description.