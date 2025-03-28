GTA producer’s ‘MindsEye’ gets new trailer, confirmed release plans

Grand Theft Auto producer Leslie Benzies’ Build A Rocket Boy has premiered a new trailer for narrative action game MindsEye, and confirmed its release plans.

MindsEye will release on June 10, 2025, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, publisher IOI Partners announced on Friday. Pre-orders for both digital and physical copies of MindsEye are available now, with those who pre-order receiving various in-game items.

MindsEye is described as “a story-driven, action-adventure thriller, set in a fictional near future Americana” and featuring “best-in-class cinematics, high-octane driving, and explosive combat”.

The game’s second story trailer introduces players to Redrock City, “a super-heated near-future desert metropolis, where technology is king”, and “a living experiment in the existential potential of man and machine”.

“We meet intriguing characters, including Marco Silva, the eccentric tech genius and founder of Silva Industries, who wants to change the course of human evolution,” IOI said. “We’re also introduced to Shiva Vega, Redrock’s power-hungry Mayor, whose blind ambition is to make Redrock the safest city in the world and to gain even greater control of its citizens.”

Leslie Benzies, game firector of MindsEye, said in a statement: “We can’t wait for players to immerse themselves in our tightly crafted game, MindsEye, with a thought-provoking story where technology and ambition collide, and the inevitable consequences unravel.”

During a visit to Build A Rocket Boy in 2023, the studio told VGC that MindsEye would only be available in Everywhere, the open world game platform it’s been building for several years.

After further grilling, we were told that the plan was to release it in different themed chapters – the first would focus on single-player gameplay, and the second may be more multiplayer-focused.