GTA 6’s cast of characters revealed, including a conspiracy theorist and strip club gangster

Rockstar Games has released new screenshots for GTA 6 and revealed the game’s cast of characters and protagonists.

The game will feature dual protagonists, Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, Rockstar has confirmed.

“Meeting Lucia could be the best or worst thing to ever happen to him. Jason knows how he’d like it to turn out but right now, it’s hard to tell,” reads a profile of Jason’s character released by Rockstar.

“Jason wants an easy life, but things just keep getting harder. Jason grew up around the grifters and crooks. After a stint in the Army trying to shake off his troubled teens, he found himself in the Keys doing what he knows best, working for local drug runners. It might be time to try something new.”

Lucia’s profile reads, “Lucia’s father taught her to fight as soon as she could walk.

“Life has been coming at her swinging ever since. Fighting for her family landed her in the Leonida Penitentiary. Sheer luck got her out. Lucia’s learned her lesson — only smart moves from here.”

The profile continues, “More than anything, Lucia wants the good life her mom has dreamed of since her days in Liberty City — but instead of half-baked fantasies, Lucia is prepared to take matters into her own hands.”

The new profiles were released alongside the second trailer for GTA 6.

Also introduced are GTA 6’s supporting cast, which includes Cal Hampton, Jason’s friend who “feels safest hanging at home, snooping on Coast Guard comms with a few beers and some private browser tabs open.”

“Cal is at the low tide of America and happy there. Casual paranoia loves company, but his friend Jason has bigger plans.”

Next up is Boobie Ike, who is described as “a local Vice City legend”.

“One of the few to transform his time in the streets into a legitimate empire spanning real estate, a strip club, and a recording studio — Boobie’s all smiles until it’s time to talk business.

“Boobie might seem like he’s just out for himself, but it’s his partnership with the young aspiring music mogul Dre’Quan for Only Raw Records that he’s most invested in — now they just need a hit.”

Dre’Quan Priest is described as “more of a hustler than a gangster”.

“Even when he was dealing on the streets to make ends meet, breaking into music was the goal.

“Now that he’s signed the Real Dimez, Dre’Quan’s days of booking acts into Boobie’s strip club might be numbered as he sets his sights on the Vice City scene.”

Bae-Luxe and Roxy aka Real Dimez have been friends since high school — “girls with the savvy to turn their time shaking down local dealers into cold, hard cash via spicy rap tracks and a relentless social media presence.

“An early hit single with local rapper DWNPLY took Real Dimez to new heights. Now, after five years and a whole lot of trouble, they’re signed to Only Raw Records, hoping lightning can strike twice.”

Raul Bautista is a seasoned bank robber “always on the hunt for talent ready to take the risks that bring the biggest rewards”.

Rockstar says: “Raul’s recklessness raises the stakes with every score. Sooner or later, his crew will have to double down or pull their chips from the table.”

Finally, Brian Heder is a drug runner from the golden age of smuggling in the Keys.

“Still moving product through his boat yard with his third wife, Lori, Brian’s been around long enough to let others do his dirty work.

“Brian’s letting Jason live rent-free at one of his properties — so long as he helps with local shakedowns, and stops by for Lori’s sangria once in a while.”

After months of speculation, Rockstar confirmed on Friday that the game would now launch in May 2026. In a statement from Rockstar, the company apologised for the delay.

“With every game we have released, the goal has always been to try and exceed your expectations, and Grand Theft Auto VI is no exception. We hope you understand that we need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve.”

Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Rockstar Games parent Take-Two, stated that the publisher supported Rockstar’s request for more time to finish the game.

Rockstar Games employees didn’t believe that Grand Theft Auto 6 was going to come out in 2025, prior to its delay to 2026, it’s claimed.