An analysis of the Xbox Series S version of Grand Theft Auto 6 says frequent frame rate issues can prove problematic.

Digital Foundry has posted two videos breaking down the game’s performance – one looking at the PlayStation 5 and PS5 Pro versions, and another looking at the Xbox Series X and Series S versions.

The latter is complementary about the Xbox Series X version, showing a similar performance to that of the standard PlayStation 5 version, with a relatively fixed internal resolution of 1440p and a frame rate that aims for 30 frames per second but dips at times during busier scenes.

“GTA 6 does a reasonable job of hitting and holding 30fps during typical play, maintaining a 33 millisecond frame time through busy combat and traversal,” Digital Foundry’s Oliver Mackenzie said in the video. “Most of the combat I played on Series X ran just fine at 30fps with relatively few dips. Cutscenes also seemed to run just fine here without animation stutter.”

He added: “During the single player story, you can expect to see dropped frames in especially busy chases or firefights. But again, the vast majority of the time, GTA 6 is a stable 30fps experience on Series X.”

As for the Xbox Series S version, Mackenzie said the cut-down version is “pretty interesting from a basic visual perspective”, and that many of the techniques that should be processor-intensive like character hair strands and ray-traced reflections haven’t been cut on Series S.

“The game genuinely looks quite close in broad strokes to Series X,” he said. “Instead, players can expect a range of smaller downgrades.” These include less precise lighting, softer reflections and messier shadows.

He added: “Image quality is also degraded. Series S operates at 720p internally in my counts, down from 1440p on Series X. The final output looks considerably better than the internal resolution suggests, however, with a more minor difference in image sharpness and detail compared to Series X.”

Concluding on the image quality, Mackenzie said: “There are a lot of visual cuts in Series S, and I suspect there are significant visual downgrades I haven’t noticed as well, but the core of the game is maintained on Series S, which is something I definitely was not expecting.

“Series S is still very recognizably GTA 6, and the compromises here don’t amount to that much relative to the visual settings compromises we often find in AAA titles on Series S.”

Series S is “quite a bit harder to recommend” because of frame rate drops

Noting that this authenticity “comes at a cost”, Mackenzie then stated that the Series S version of the game “has serious frame rate problems”, and that while 30fps is still the target, “the game slips beneath this target during much of typical play”.

“Basic traversals in slow cars causes the game to hang in the mid to upper 20s for long periods,” he explained. “Typical combat encounters hold in the mid-20s basically indefinitely. Really, anything that pushes lots of AI or streaming seems to dampen performance on Microsoft‘s junior machine.

“Granted, I think the game probably renders at 30fps more often than it dips below, so it’s not all negative. Cutscenes are usually fine and walking around is usually no great issue. But any kind of combat or fast traversal sends frame rates tumbling. And if we want to really push the game, we again see frame rates of about 20fps at worst in especially demanding encounters.”

Mackenzie concluded that he admired Rockstar‘s work on the Xbox Series S version because “they’ve taken their massive, incredibly impressive 30fps PS5 and Series X game and translated it to much weaker hardware, hardware that game developers with much less substantial titles have struggled to work with”.

“They’ve made a Series S version that is relatively true to their vision with all the key tech represented in reasonable form. But frame rates on Series S aren’t in a good place, and I’d advise players to play the game on other console platforms for now.

“I’ll be curious to see how GTA 6 performance evolves on console over time, and I do hope to find improvements in the future on Series S. For now, though, it’s quite a bit harder to recommend the Series S version.”

It’s not clear how much Rockstar will be able to improve performance on Xbox Series S following the game’s release, but last month it was announced that Xbox Series X/S consoles and Xbox ROG Ally X handhelds are set to receive AMD’s latest FSR 4.1 upscaling tech in an upcoming update.

As with Nvidia‘s DLSS tech, the main benefit of FSR 4.1 is that developers can theoretically render games at a lower resolution and use FSR to upscale them in a way that looks very close to native rendering. This can result in a performance boost which may make it easier for games to hit 60fps or 120fps with minimal impact on visual fidelity.

There’s currently no indication that Rockstar plans to implement FSR 4.1 on the Xbox Series X/S versions of the game in the future, but it may improve the game’s frame rate should it decide to do so.