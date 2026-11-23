Grand Theft Auto 6 was “the biggest launch in PlayStation history,” according to Sony, with over 39 million users playing the game on PS5.

According to a post on the PlayStation blog, players cumulatively logged 683 million hours of gameplay in GTA 6 between launch and November 22. The game also set a new record for concurrent players of a single game on PlayStation consoles.

PlayStation also claims that the platform holder “saw the largest number of newly connected PS5 consoles on a single day since the console’s launch, outside of end-of-year holidays.”

GTA 6 was also “the first game played on 70% of new PS5 consoles” during the period of launch until November 22.

This comes after Rockstar and publisher Take-Two announced that Grand Theft Auto 6 has become the most successful launch for any piece of media in history, after being pre-ordered over 32 million times.

On Friday, Rockstar and Take-Two claimed that the game has generated $3.79 billion in day one retail sales, “setting a new record for entertainment across any medium, and becoming the biggest entertainment launch in history.”

For comparison, Spider-Man: Brand New Day generated $2.5 billion across its entire theatrical run as the highest grossing film of the year. When compared to other GTA titles, GTA 5 generated $815 million on launch day, which means GTA 6 managed almost 5 times as much.

Grand Theft Auto 6 released on Thursday November 19, 13 years after the previous entry in the franchise. Upon release, the game achieved a record-tieing 99 out of 100 on Metacritic, making it one of the highest rated games of all time.

VGC’s Grand Theft Auto 6 review calls it “the game of the generation”, saying Rockstar “delivers its modern masterpiece with a remarkable artistic achievement that exceeds all expectations”.

Guides: If you're playing Grand Theft Auto 6, make sure to check out our complete walkthrough hub, featuring beginner tips, navigation experience explained, GTA 6 cheats, and more.