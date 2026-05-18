GTA 6 was supposed to launch in spring 2025

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has said that GTA 6’s current release date puts it 18 months behind when it was supposed to launch originally.

Speaking to David Serna, Zelnick briefly discussed the upcoming game, which is expected to enjoy the largest media launch in history when it is eventually released.

In the podcast, the host, who appears to be unaware that Rockstar has announced that Grand Theft Auto 6 is currently slated to launch on November 19, questions Zelnick about the pressures of hitting such an anticipated release date.

“I think we’re about 18 months behind the original date,” Zelnick said. “Not much more than that.”

When GTA 6 was first revealed, the game’s initial trailer finished by slating the game for 2025. While no window was set, Zelnick’s comments suggest the game was originally planned for the Spring of that year. Take-Two later said the game was planned for the Fall of 2025, but the game was later delayed to May 26, 2026. In November 2025, the game was then delayed until November 2026.

Last week, it was speculated that the pre-order campaign for GTA 6 could kick off soon due to an email sent from Best Buy to members of its affiliate program.

Earlier this month, a Bank of America analyst suggested that Rockstar should raise the price of Grand Theft Auto 6 to $80 for the benefit of the entire games industry.

As blockbuster video games continue to become more expensive to make, securities stock analyst Omar Dessouky argues that selling the much-anticipated GTA sequel for the now-standard $70 price point could negatively impact other games looking to raise their own prices to become more sustainable.

Last year, analyst Matthew Ball of Epyllion also claimed that there was “hope” among figures in the games industry that GTA 6 could cost up to $100, so that other companies could raise their default prices as well, amid global inflation and swelling triple-A development costs.