Estimates suggest that Grand Theft Auto 6 has enjoyed the most successful launch in entertainment history.

Sensor Tower, which tracks video game sales figures including estimated pre-orders, copies sold and revenue worldwide, estimates that the game had sold 24.58 million copies by the end of its first day.

This amounts to a total revenue of around $2.36 billion, easily making back the game’s budget – which was speculated to be anything between $1-2 billion – on day one.

Sensor Tower’s data suggests that around 75% of the game’s sales were on PlayStation 5 versus Xbox Series X/S, meaning roughly 18.4 million copies were sold on Sony‘s console and around 6.15 million on Xbox.

Neither Rockstar nor its parent company Take-Two have officially confirmed day one sales for the game yet, meaning Sensor Tower’s estimate is the closest thing we have to a solid number so far.

Should the figures be accurate, this would not only easily make GTA 6 the fastest-selling video game in history, but also the most successful piece of entertainment in history in terms of global box office.

The numbers would certainly eclipse those of the game’s predecessor, Grand Theft Auto 5, which sold around 11.21 million copies in its first day and generated more than $815 million in worldwide revenue. This then reached $1 billion within the first three days, which at the time was considered the fastest that any entertainment property had reached that milestone.

Since then, a billion-dollar weekend has happened in the world of cinema, with Avengers: Endgame said to have the biggest worldwide opening of all time with $1.22 billion in its opening weekend.

As such, should Sensor Tower’s estimate for GTA 6 be even remotely close, it will still suggest a day one revenue that has easily overtaken that of Marvel’s movie.

VGC’s Grand Theft Auto 6 review calls it “the game of the generation”, saying Rockstar “delivers its modern masterpiece with a remarkable artistic achievement that exceeds all expectations”.

“Rockstar’s developers have created a remarkable open world that excels in storytelling, gameplay, visuals, music and technology to achieve something truly unmatched,” we wrote. “Minor performance issues don’t dull the sparkle of an absolute must-play experience. GTA 6 was more than worth the wait. ”