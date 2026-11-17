Public voting has opened for The Game Awards 2026, as the nominations have been revealed.

This is despite the most-nominated game of the show, Grand Theft Auto 6, not being available to the public for two more days, and reviews not being published.

Right now, anyone with a TGA account can cast their full ballot of votes for the awards show, which takes place on December 10. That includes categories in which GTA 6 is nominated, including the highly coveted Game of the Year category. In theory, this means that some of GTA 6’s GOTY votes may have been cast before anyone had the chance to play it.

Another quirk of the awards show this year is that Lucia’s actor was nominated before Rockstar confirmed her identity. The nomination in the Best Performance category officially confirmed that Lucia is being played by Manni L. Perez.

It was unsurprising to see GTA 6 nominated pre-launch, since nominations are decided by a jury of media outlets. However, it is surprising to see that The Game Awards didn’t delay the opening of the public votes until GTA 6’s release day on November 19, or at least until GTA 6’s reviews go live.

To mitigate this, The Game Awards operates on a 90/10 split between jury votes and public votes to decide the winners in each category (aside from Player Voice, which is solely open to the public). With this in mind, the public votes, which may be cast based on pre-launch excitement more than someone’s experience with a game, will not carry as much weight.

As of the time of writing, there are no reviews for GTA 6 – outside of some fake user reviews that Metacritic had to take down. It won’t be long until players are able to boot up GTA 6, though, especially as many of them will be utilising the New Zealand exploit to play the game earlier than intended in their region.