GTA 6 rating pulled after revealing sex scenes and drug use

A now-pulled age rating for Grand Theft Auto 6 has revealed that the game features sex scenes and the ability to carry and use drugs, in addition to a “high degree” of gore.

Europe’s PEGI rating board published its 18 rating for GTA 6 on Friday, along with detailed descriptions of the game’s most sensitive content, although it was quickly pulled from the board’s website.

According to the now-pulled rating, GTA 6 features violence that is “bloody with a high degree of realism”, with certain weapons being able to cause greater damage, “such as detailed decapitation and dismemberment”.

According to PEGI, the game features drug use that is “frequent and prominent,” with the player being able to “partake in drug use with others and to use illegal drugs directly from their inventory”.

“Most notably, cocaine can be carried around by the player and snorted directly from their hand at any time,” PEGI says.

GTA 6 also features strong sexual themes, according to the ratings board, including “nudity, scenes of intercourse and occasional scenes of sexual fetishes”.

“In various nightclubs, the player can also pay for private dances, during which the game allows the player to move their hands onto the dancers’ breasts and buttocks,” it says.

GTA 6 has been rated M for Mature





In addition to the above, PEGI says that domestic animals are present in the game and can be harmed by the player, “however this does not produce the same injury detail that can be generated towards human characters”.

The PEGI 18 rating for Grand Theft Auto 6 comes days after GTA 6 received its official ESRB rating, which confirmed an “M for Mature.” The game is due to release next month, on November 19.

Before its full reveal in a recent Netflix special, a former Grand Theft Auto developer claimed that online leaks were “far less consequential” to developer Rockstar than the infamous ‘Hot Coffee’, an infamous sex mini-game uncovered in the code of GTA San Andreas after its 2004 release, which resulted in intense legal backlash and a warning from the FTC.

“I was there during Hot Coffee,” the developer wrote. “It was a nightmare for management (R*NewYork) but didn’t affect us (R*North) much. The current leaks are far less consequential than HC was. “It looks like GTA 6 will be phenomenal and sell for the next 15 years or so. The leaks are just a tiny blip.”