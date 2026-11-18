Grand Theft Auto fans say they’ve already found the famous ‘GTA 6’ house in-game, potentially proving that we got our first look at the game far earlier than suspected.

The GTA 6 house refers to an image of a house found in GTA: San Andreas – Definitive Edition. This image was exclusive to the Definitive Edition of San Andreas, which led to speculation that it was actually an image taken from the then in-development GTA 6.

With the Definitive Edition trilogy releasing in 2021, it would be our first look at GTA 6 at all, including leaks.

Now, this theory may have been proven, as fans say they’ve found a house that looks exactly like the one found in the San Andreas re-release.

All credit goes to Jared from the GTA VI Mapping server.



The house is located in Belville. (https://t.co/hWt1Koz3uz) pic.twitter.com/t2ZsSRPQFI — GTA Wiki (@GTAWikiOfficial) November 18, 2026

This discovery was made as part of the GTA Wiki’s ongoing GTA 6 Mapping Project. Prior to the game’s launch, this project pieced the map together using what we had seen in trailers. Now, fans are finding key locations, including real-world areas that made it into Leonida.

The two images of the houses line up to the smallest details, like the placement of plants and trees outside of the home. This means that there is a good chance that the image found in San Andreas was indeed snuck in as an easter egg, and was our first look at GTA 6 (albeit much earlier in development, so not as detailed as the final game).

This discovery comes before GTA 6 is officially out in most regions, and is likely one of many that will be shared in the coming days. However, by switching the console’s location to New Zealand, some have been able to play GTA 6 hours earlier and are already making good progress in-game.

If you haven’t done this trick, then GTA 6 will launch at midnight on November 19. Reviews are out already, and it’s the highest-rated game on Metacritic of all time.