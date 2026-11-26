Grand Theft Auto 6’s Xbox One release has been described as a “remarkable feat” in a new performance analysis.

This comes from Digital Foundry’s testing of the Xbox One release of GTA 6, which works by streaming the Xbox Series S release of the game.

Their findings suggest that Xbox has allocated additional resources to GTA 6 streaming, as the quality was found to be “significantly” better than other games available via streaming.

“I don’t think there’s any argument that this is the cheapest entry point to playing the game,” says Thomas Morgan from Digital Foundry. “So, the question is whether it’s good enough for most people to just jump in.

“It’s a remarkable feat what Microsoft has achieved here in terms of the architecture they’ve set up server-side to make this possible, and to mitigate the issues in latency and compression to such a point that actually I wasn’t as bothered by either of those issues as much as I thought I would be going in.”

In side-by-side shots, we see that while the image is blurrier on Xbox One than on Xbox Series S, you usually have to look very carefully to notice the differences. They also find that the motion blur does a good job of hiding these differences.

“There wasn’t really any perceptible loss in playing the game [on Xbox One],” Morgan says. “Obviously, I’ve got it set to 1440p and that’s not the native resolution being beamed over via Series S, but it gives it the best possible opportunity to give us the highest bit rate and bandwidth.”

Digital Foundry also praised Xbox’s work in reducing input delays, with Morgan saying it was easy to forget he was streaming the game, rather than playing it natively.

Furthermore, the frame rate from Xbox One and Series S is described as “one to one”, without many differences in terms of performance. They did, however, find frame pacing issues on Xbox One, so it won’t be quite as smooth as Series S, even when it does reach 30fps.

All in all, most of the issues outside of frame pacing are ones that you would find on Xbox Series S. Digital Foundry’s analysis of the Series S found that it was a strong effort, but noted that there were more frame rate drops than on other platforms. Still, these releases make for a much cheaper entry point for anyone looking to pick up GTA 6.