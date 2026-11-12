GTA 6 map seemingly leaks at Selfridges merch drop

Grand Theft Auto 6’s map appears to have leaked early, thanks to a merch drop in the UK.

Pictures coming out of the GTA 6 collection at Selfridges in London, England, show what appears to be a stylised version of the map used in GTA 6. If true, this reveals some locations from the game ahead of its November 19 release.

The clearest image reportedly comes from an Instagram account that has since been deleted. However, someone else is sharing images of what appears to be the exact same map folded up, as we can spot similarities between the pictures of these maps from these two different sources.

Selfridges in Manchester Exchange Square have got the #GTA6 Collectors Set on display and the Map folded up in the display too.. this means somebody who works there has seen it fully 👀 here what I snapped 😉 @RockstarGames #GTAVI pic.twitter.com/2qfyllsdqI — GazzaMontana (@GazzaMontana) November 12, 2026

An image of another map, also incredibly stylised, is being shared around, with some hypothesising that it will be on the other side of the map shared above. However, we do not currently have any other sources sharing images of this alternative map.

Given that the map is folded up at the event itself, it would seem that it wasn’t supposed to be shared publicly at this stage. The map appears to be part of the GTA 6 Collector’s Edition, which is not being sold at Selfridges. Rather, it appears to have simply been a display item to accompany the outlet’s partnership with Rockstar. The Collector’s Edition will be shipped out in time for November 19, the game’s official release date.

This all adds to what has been a marketing campaign full of leaks from start to finish. With a 13-year wait between GTA 5 and GTA 6, fans were left clamouring for information wherever they could find it.

The worst of these leaks saw a group or individual going by the name Cyberleek seemingly gain access to a playable build of the game months before release. They then started sharing full gameplay leaks before Rockstar’s official gameplay reveal via Netflix.