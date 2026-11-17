Grand Theft Auto 6 has received multiple nominations at The Game Awards 2026, providing an early indication of the critical response to Rockstar’s long-awaited release.

Producer and host Geoff Keighley announced The Game Awards 2026 nominations during a live stream on Tuesday, which, as usual, were chosen by a voting jury of media publications, including this website, VGC.

More than 30 awards are up for grabs this year (see the full list of nominees below), and the winners will again be determined by a blended vote between the voting jury (90%) and public voting (10%).

In total, Grand Theft Auto 6 is up for 8 awards, including Game of the Year, Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best Art Direction, Best Score, Best Audio Design, and Best Performance for Manni L. Perez as Lucia.

The other most nominated games are Control Resonant (8) and Resident Evil Requiem (8), Phantom Blade Zero (5), Big Walk (4), 007 First Light (4), and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (4).

Nintendo is the most nominated publisher with 12 nominations, followed by Capcom (11), Annapurna (9) and PlayStation (9), and Rockstar Games (8) and Xbox (8).

The six nominees for Game of the Year include Grand Theft Auto 6, 007 First Light, Control Resonant, Phantom Blade Zero, Resident Evil Requiem, and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

Titles up for the Best Independent Game award are Big Walk (House House/Panic), Cairn (The Game Bakers), Denshattack! (Undercoders/Fireshine Games), Mewgenics (Edmund McMillen and Tyler Glaiel), and Mina the Hollower (Yacht Club Games).

Actors nominated for Best Performance include Angela Sant’Albano (Resident Evil Requiem), Liam McIntyre (Marvel’s Wolverine), Manni L. Perez (Grand Theft Auto VI), Patrick Gibson (007 First Light), and Rahul Kohli (Saros).

Best Score and Music nominations go to Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve (Bandai Namco Aces/Bandai Namco), Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar Games), Mixtape (Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna), Phantom Blade Zero (S-GAME), and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (Nintendo).

Best Art Direction nominees are Control Resonant (Remedy/Annapurna), Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar Games), Mouse: P.I. For Hire (Fumi/PlaySide), Phantom Blade Zero (S-GAME), and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (Nintendo).

From today until December 9 at 6 pm PT, fans can vote for their winners in all categories via online voting on www.thegameawards.com.

The Game Awards will stream live from its traditional venue of the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California, on Thursday, December 10, 2025, featuring new game announcements and musical performances by The Game Awards Orchestra.

This year’s show will stream for free across more than 40 digital video platforms, including Disney+, Live TV on PS5, Prime Video, Roblox, Steam, TikTok Live, Twitch, X, YouTube, and many more around the world.

Last year’s Game Awards broke viewership records for an 11th consecutive year, according to its organizers, reaching an estimated 171 million global livestreams of the full broadcast.

The Game Awards 2025 Nominations