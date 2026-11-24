Grand Theft Auto 6 gameplay analysis shows that Xbox Series X can maintain 30fps more reliably than the base PS5.

This comes from tests conducted by Digital Foundry, which has compared the performance on the base PS5 directly with Xbox Series X.

While finding that the consoles support the same resolution, it was noted that Xbox experiences fewer framerate dips, and even supports higher-quality visuals in some scenes.

“Like in most other current-gen games, Series X and PS5 look about the same. Key visual settings are matched here,” says Digital Foundry.

“In typical play, both of them hit 30 FPS or don’t fall far below, but I think GTA 6 is balanced on a knife’s edge here in performance terms, and the game can dip below 30 FPS more often than I’d like.

“PS5 seems substantially worse off in this respect,” the analysis continues. “I managed to roughly match a few sequences, and PS5 likes to drop frames more often than Series X in spots that seem to cause issues for this game, like in fast vehicle traversal.”

Digital Foundry argues this is because the visuals are matched, for the most part, across platforms, which hurts PS5 because the Series X is better equipped to handle this level of detail.

However, another point in Xbox’s favour is that there are “minor resolution differences that favour Series X” in some parts of the game.

Despite this, both versions do experience performance dips, so the Series X is not immune to framerate drops.

While stressing that these differences are minor, it comes after Rockstar heavily promoted the PS5 version of the game over the Xbox Series X/S release. This is because Rockstar signed a marketing agreement with Sony, allowing it to say that its console was the best way to experience GTA 6.

This agreement also saw Rockstar promote features that were unique to the PS5 version of GTA 6. These are mostly found in the PS5’s DualSense controller, with haptic feedback used heavily throughout GTA 6.

It’s worth noting that Sony’s more powerful PS5 Pro console is judged to provide the best experience for GTA 6, due to its 4K-like image quality and ray-traced shadows.