The UK teenager who hacked Rockstar and leaked footage of Grand Theft Auto 6 has been released on licence and warned not to do anything like it again.

In 2022, Arion Kurtaj, who suffers from acute autism, was convicted of being a member of the international hacking group Lapsus$, which also carried out attacks on tech companies including Uber, Nvidia and EE.

In late 2023, a judge determined that Kurtaj – who was 18 at the time – remained fixated with hacking and posed “a high risk of serious harm to the public through skill in gaining unfettered access to computers”.

It was decided that Kurtaj would stay at a secure hospital facility until such time that a mental health tribunal decided he no longer posed a danger to others.

Earlier this year, however, it was decided that he was now fit to stand trial, and was released to a normal prison in January.

The trial took place last week, where Kurtaj pleaded guilty. Now, as reported by the BBC, he has been given a Serious Crime Prevention Order, which restricts his online activity for the next five years, including a ban on using Telegram and Discord.

According to the report, the judge told Kurtaj that he was “a very talented young man”, and told him: “Don’t let this happen again.”

Further reading 14 Huge GTA 6 leak sees over 90 alleged videos circulated Over an hour of development footage has been posted online, originator claims to have source code

In September 2022, Kurtaj and other hackers published an hour of GTA 6 development footage online, giving players their first look at the sequel to one of the best-selling games of all-time.

This footage included the first look at Lucia, confirming for the first time that the game would feature a female protagonist.

At the time, Rockstar said it was “extremely disappointed” to have details on the game shared in this way, and proceeded to release the game’s first trailer later that year, officially confirming the female lead.