Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive have announced that Grand Theft Auto 6 has officially become the most successful launch for any piece of media in history. The game was pre-ordered over 32 million times.

Grand Theft Auto 6 was released on Thursday, 13 years after the previous entry in the franchise. Upon release, the game achieved a record-tieing 99 out of 100 on Metacritic, making it one of the highest rated games of all time.

Today, Rockstar and Take-Two announced that the game has generated $3.79 billion in day one retail sales, “setting a new record for entertainment across any medium, and becoming the biggest entertainment launch in history.”

“It is with immense gratitude that we enter a new chapter of Rockstar Games with the release of Grand Theft Auto VI,” said Sam Houser, President and Founder of Rockstar Games. “We are incredibly humbled by the response from players around the world and we couldn’t be more excited to share this moment with you.”

GTA 6 is currently available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles. Noteably, the game didn’t ship on a physical disc, instead implementing a code-in-a-box delivery method when purchased from physical retail stores.

VGC’s Grand Theft Auto 6 review calls it “the game of the generation”, saying Rockstar “delivers its modern masterpiece with a remarkable artistic achievement that exceeds all expectations”.

“Rockstar’s developers have created a remarkable open world that excels in storytelling, gameplay, visuals, music and technology to achieve something truly unmatched,” we wrote. “Minor performance issues don’t dull the sparkle of an absolute must-play experience. GTA 6 was more than worth the wait. ”

Guides: If you're playing Grand Theft Auto 6, make sure to check out our complete walkthrough hub, featuring beginner tips, navigation experience explained, GTA 6 cheats, and more.