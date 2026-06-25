GTA 6 disc version will reportedly be coming in December, insider claims

Physical copies of Grand Theft Auto 6 which include a disc are set to come in December, it’s claimed.

That’s according to Polish site PPE.pl, whose insider Graczdari was previously responsible for the initial claims that GTA 6 would not have a physical version on release day, in order to prevent leaks.

Shortly after that report was published, Rockstar‘s parent company Take-Two denied that it was planning to release a physical version of GTA 6 some time after its November 19 release date.

This week it was finally confirmed that while GTA 6 will indeed have a physical release on November 19, it will only be a code in a box, rather than a physical disc. This partially corroborated Graczdari’s claim that the game wouldn’t have a physical release – at least in the traditional sense – because Rockstar wanted to prevent leaks.

Now Graczdari – who handles physical game sales in Europe and previously correctly leaked information on release dates of Oblivion: Remastered physical copies, the Switch 2 port of Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds and the PS5 port of Microsoft Flight Simulator – says a disc version of GTA 6 will still be coming this year.

Reporting again via PPE.pl, they claim that the ‘code in a box’ versions of GTA 6 are only for the initial production run, and that both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will get physical copies containing a disc some time in December.

“Generally speaking, the release with the code will be a one-shot, and the option for a disc release will follow,” they claimed (via machine translation).

Should the claims be true, the implication is that once the boxed copies with codes sell out, there will be no more physical copies available until the disc editions arrive in December.

Given that there have been numerous instances of players acquiring physical copies of games early – often through retailers who receive shipments before release – and streaming them online, the decision to release GTA 6 without a disc could be justified to avoid spoilers, from Rockstar’s point of view.

It would also allow Rockstar to make higher margins on the game, which many analysts predict will be the most lucrative entertainment launch of all time.

The standard edition of GTA 6 will retail for $80 USD, and the Ultimate Edition, which contains various in-game rewards, will retail for $100 USD.