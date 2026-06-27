GTA 6 disc hopes dashed as report disputes post-launch physical release

A new report has disputed that Rockstar is planning to release a physical disc version of Grand Theft Auto 6 this holiday season, following its initial digital-only launch.

Earlier this week, Rockstar kicked off pre-orders for the huge sequel and simultaneously confirmed that GTA 6’s boxed version will simply contain a download code in a case, disappointing those hoping for a proper physical release.

Those fans later received some hope via a report claiming that physical copies of Grand Theft Auto 6, which include a disc, were planned for December. However, this claim had now been disputed.

Citing its own source “with knowledge of… plans”, The Hollywood Reporter claims that “at this point in time, there are no plans for Grand Theft Auto VI discs to be printed — not at launch, and not months after.”

The publication claims that a Rockstar Support e-mail circulated on social media this week, stating that users “will be able to acquire a physical copy during the following months”, has been misinterpreted and refers to the code-in-a-box version.

The decision to launch GTA 6 without a disc version is likely influenced by various factors, including Rockstar’s desire to avoid leaks. Shipping without a disc will also, theoretically, give the studio more time to work on the game and will result in higher margins on launch sales.

Industry analysts have told VGC this week that the decision to release Grand Theft Auto VI without a disc is unlikely to have a significant impact on the game’s sales and is indicative of an industry that has slowly been moving towards digital-only.

Circana senior director and video game industry analyst Mat Piscatella suggested the impact on retailers could even be considered a positive in some respect, as it could expand the boxed game’s addressable audience to those with digital-only consoles.

“Grand Theft Auto VI will be far from the first or only code in box on retail shelves,” Piscatella told us. “It’s been a pretty common practice for several years now.

“In one respect, this could be considered a good thing for retailers (well, those retailers that don’t like to sell used games at least). In the US, as of the end of May 2026, 52% of Xbox Series and 27% of PlayStation 5 consoles sold do not include a disc drive (although there is the PS5 add-on disc drive accessory – Source: Circana Retail Tracking Service).

“Digital-only PlayStation and Xbox consoles have grown in popularity over time as well. So, code in box does allow retailers to have a bigger addressable market than if the game only included a disc.

“But ultimately, I don’t think it matters all that much either way. Both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series are heavily weighted towards digital distribution at this point (Xbox Series more so than PlayStation 5), with that shift towards digital continuing to grow over time. I see this as just another step in a trend that has been ongoing since the early 2010s.”