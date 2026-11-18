A performance analysis comparing Grand Theft Auto 6 on the base PlayStation 5 and PS5 Pro shows differences in their ability to maintain 30 FPS.

Digital Foundry has compared the performance on both PS5 models and has found that the Pro is the “best way to play” GTA 6 by far. Its video found that there were very few framerate drops on PS5 Pro and only managed to get it to dip to 24fps during the worst of the stress tests.

“You basically get a near-flawless 30fps,” said John Linneman of Digital Foundry. “The frame pacing is perfect, cutscenes consistent and fluid, unlike older Rockstar titles, and everything moves without hiccups or stutters. It’s extremely solid.”

He added that he played GTA 6 on PS5 Pro for “over 50 hours without seeing even a single performance dip”, outside of stress tests.

Base PS5, however, is another story. The analysis shows that the game can drop below 30fps in normal gameplay, like when driving around the city. These dips are described as “very minor” but still noticeable, especially compared to the near-flawless experience on PS5 Pro.

“The PS5 actually does struggle to hold 30fps more often than expected,” Linneman said. “You get these small dips throughout the experience. They’re really very minor, but I noticed them, and it does slightly detract from the experience.

“It’s smoother than any GTA game at launch up till now, but I’d still like to have seen this cleaned up for release.”

It fared worse during stress testing, too. To push GTA 6 to its limit, Digital Foundry caused as much destruction in Leonida as they could. On PS5 Pro, this resulted in framerate dips that were quickly corrected. On base PS5, they describe the framerate dips as “sustained” and only stabilising once they left the area.

The decision to cap GTA 6 at 30 FPS on all platforms was met with some disappointment, as many have grown accustomed to 60 FPS, even if it means sacrificing visuals. Yet it seems Rockstar was unwilling to compromise on this and wanted to ensure the details remained. That is, unless you are on Xbox Series S (or Xbox One through Cloud Gaming), in which case you can expect fewer details than on Xbox Series X and PS5/PS5 Pro.

GTA 6 is out now in some regions, and many will already be playing early thanks to the New Zealand trick. Reviews are out too, and it’s already the highest-rated game of all time on Metacritic.