GTA 5, Modern Warfare 2 and Far Cry 4 headline Xbox Game Pass games for April

Microsoft has confirmed the next wave of Xbox Game Pass titles for April.

The second half of April will see the Game Pass release of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, as well as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Grand Theft Auto 5, which was previously announced as joining the service, is available now.

Coming soon to Game Pass

Grand Theft Auto V – April 15

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard Neon White (Console) – April 16

Now with Game Pass Standard

Now with Game Pass Standard SpongeBob SquarePants: The Patrick Star Game (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 16



Crime Scene Cleaner (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – April 17

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass Tempopo (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 17

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – April 24



Towerborne (Game Preview) (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – April 29

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass Far Cry 4 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 30

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard Anno 1800 (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – May 1



Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 1

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass Dredge (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – May 6

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

Microsoft has also confirmed which games will be leaving the service soon. The following games will be delisted from the service on April 30 , but Game Pass members can save “up to 20%, on purchasing the games if they wish to keep them in their library.