GTA 5, Modern Warfare 2 and Far Cry 4 headline Xbox Game Pass games for April
Microsoft has announced the new Game Pass titles for the second half of April
Microsoft has confirmed the next wave of Xbox Game Pass titles for April.
The second half of April will see the Game Pass release of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, as well as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.
Grand Theft Auto 5, which was previously announced as joining the service, is available now.
Coming soon to Game Pass
- Grand Theft Auto V – April 15
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard
- Neon White (Console) – April 16
Now with Game Pass Standard
- SpongeBob SquarePants: The Patrick Star Game (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 16Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard
- Crime Scene Cleaner (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – April 17
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- Tempopo (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 17
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – April 24Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- Towerborne (Game Preview) (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – April 29
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- Far Cry 4 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 30
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard
- Anno 1800 (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – May 1Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 1
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- Dredge (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – May 6
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard
Microsoft has also confirmed which games will be leaving the service soon. The following games will be delisted from the service on April 30 , but Game Pass members can save “up to 20%, on purchasing the games if they wish to keep them in their library.
- Have a Nice Death (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Kona II Brume (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Sniper Elite 5 (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- The Last Case of Benedict Fox (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Thirsty Suitors (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- The Rewinder (Cloud, Console, and PC)
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (PS4 Cross-Gen)
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (PS5 Standard)
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (Xbox Cross-Gen)
Some external links on this page are affiliate links, if you click on our affiliate links and make a purchase we might receive a commission.