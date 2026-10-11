Group threatens to leak ‘full’ GTA 6 build if physical plans aren’t reversed

A group that’s been uploading unauthorized clips of Grand Theft Auto 6 to the internet is threatening to leak an entire build of the game if developers don’t meet its demands.

The group known as ‘Cyberleek’ has been posting authentic gameplay clips from Grand Theft Auto 6 for nearly two months, even ahead of Rockstar’s own official Netflix reveal. Most recently, the group uploaded 25 minutes of new footage this week.

Cyberleek has previously claimed its leaks were in protest of Rockstar’s decision to sell digital pre-orders for GTA 6 and not offer a physical version. However, it has also been promoting a crypto scheme.

In a new message published this weekend, the group claimed that if its cryptocurrency reaches a 30 million market cap, it will leak a working build of GTA 6, “full story mode, played to the end, credits and all.”

“Take-Two gets one way out: physical disks and a public apology,” it said. “They can take it at any moment. Or they can gamble that CL is bluffing. Everyone knows which one they’ll pick.”

Rockstar parent company Take-Two will be hoping to avoid another devastating leak in what has been a breach-filled campaign for GTA 6, which will finally release in around a month’s time.

Take-Two previously indicated that its efforts to track down the leaker were “rapidly evolving”. The Rockstar parent company has so far filed multiple subpoenas to Discord, demanding information on specific servers and users.

The publisher previously withdrew a subpoena request for information from YouTube, which was investigating three personas seemingly tied to a leaked video.

“Take-Two’s investigation into the individual(s) responsible for posting infringing content on YouTube, and elsewhere online, has been (and is) evolving rapidly as new information becomes available,” Take-Two’s legal representative wrote.

“Take-Two has been working to provide the Court with the additional information requested, but as this very dynamic situation has progressed, Take-Two has determined it no longer needs the particular information requested. Thus, Take-Two respectfully withdraws its subpoena request.”