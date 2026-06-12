Grid Legends’ servers will shut down on PlayStation and Xbox later this year

EA has announced that the online servers for Grid Legends will shut down later this year.

Developed by Codemasters, Grid Legends was released in February 2022 and included a story mode called Driven to Glory, which featured live-action cutscenes.

As spotted by Delisted Games, EA has updated its Online Services Shutdown page, which lists all the games that have had their servers turned off over the years.

The newly updated list has now added Grid Legends, which will be turned off on September 11, according to EA. No further information has been added yet, but it’s likely that this will mean online multiplayer will no longer be available, but single-player content may still be accessible.

The entry specifically refers to “Grid Legends for Xbox One, Xbox X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5“, however, meaning it’s not yet clear how other versions of the game (such as the Steam version) will be affected.

Most notably, a Deluxe Edition of Grid Legends was released on Switch 2 in January this year. It would appear that it may still retain its online functionality, given that it’ll only be eight months old when the shutdown takes place on PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

VGC’s Grid Legends review calls it a “perfectly perfunctory title” that “fails to rise above Codemasters’ other racing gems”.

“Grid Legends doesn’t do anything particularly wrong, but doesn’t do anything particularly interesting either,” we wrote.

“Its racing gameplay is typically solid, as is the Codemasters way, but this studio has pushed the limits of the genre far higher in the past than it does with this relatively safe offering.”