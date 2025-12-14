‘Great pride for France’: President congratulates Clair Obscur after historic night at The Game Awards

French president Emmanuel Macron has congratulated developer Sandfall Interactive for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33’s record-setting sweep at The Game Awards this week.

Montpellier-based Sandfall already broke the record for the most nominations at this year’s TGA, with 13, but its unprecedented haul of nine awards means it now also holds the record for the most wins.

Expedition 33 was awarded the biggest prize, Game of the Year, along with Best Indie Game, Best Debut Indie Game, Best Art Direction, Best Score, Best RPG, Best Narrative, Best Game Direction, and Best Performance (for Jennifer English).

The only categories it was nominated for but didn’t win were Best Audio Design (which was won by Battlefield 6) and the player-voted Players’ Voice award, which was won by Wuthering Waves.

Commenting on the news, Emmanuel Macron wrote on Instagram: “Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has just been named Game of the Year in Los Angeles. A historic first for a French title! Great pride for Montpellier and for France. Congratulations to the Sandfall Interactive team. For future generations and those that follow!”

It’s not the first time Macron has noticed Clair Obscur’s success. Earlier this year, the politician congratulated the game’s development team for its sales performance.

“One million copies sold and currently one of the highest-rated games in history, and yes, it’s French,” Macron wrote. “Congratulations to Sandfall Interactive and all the creators of Expedition 33. You are a shining example of French audacity and creativity.”

Reacting to Thursday’s record-breaking night at The Game Awards, Sandfall Interactive thanked players and said the performance had ‘changed our lives’.

“Thank you to everyone who helped bring Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 to life. Thank you to all our players for your passion, the love you’ve shared with us, and your incredible creations… Thank you for changing our lives.”