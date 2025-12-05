Grasshopper wants to bring Romeo is a Dead Man to Switch 2, but needs to make sure the engine will ‘play nicely’ with it first

Grasshopper Manufacture plans to bring its upcoming game Romeo is a Dead Man to Nintendo Switch 2, but has to make sure it’s technically possible before officially announcing it.

The studio has announced that its next third-person action game will be coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC on February 11, and that it will be self-published.

In an interview with VGC set to published in full later, Grasshopper CEO Goichi Suda (aka Suda51) was asked whether there were also plans to bring it to Switch 2, given the studio’s long history with Nintendo titles like Killer7 and the No More Heroes trilogy.

“To me personally, and to us at Grasshopper, Nintendo platforms are really important to us,” Suda replied (via an interpreter). “They acted as a jumping board for us to really get into the industry and get into people’s eyeballs, so we definitely have no plans to ignore the Switch 2.

“We can’t announce or divulge anything just yet as far as Romeo is a Dead Man goes, but we are considering putting out Romeo on the Switch 2 at some point if possible. There’s just a lot of things that we’ve got to clear first.

“For example, we’ve got to make sure it works on PC and the other platforms that have already been decided on. And since we’re using Unreal Engine 5 for Romeo is a Dead Man, we need to make sure that we can find a way that the engine is going to play nicely with Switch 2, using stuff like Nanite and Lumen and other things – some of them are new to us, some of them them might have issues with Switch 2, with porting and stuff.

“So we can’t say anything concrete yet, but it’s something that we’d definitely like to do, and we’re definitely considering finding a way to put Romeo out on the Switch 2, and certainly other games in the future as well.”

Described as the No More Heroes studio’s “bloodiest action game yet”, Romeo is a Dead Man is a third-person sci-fi action adventure game where the player can switch between melee attacks (as in the No More Heroes games) and gun-based combat (as in Shadows of the Damned).