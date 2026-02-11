Grasshopper has another game coming this year, while physical and Switch 2 versions of Romeo is a Dead Man are in the works

Grasshopper Manufacture founder and CEO says the studio plans to release another new game by the end of the year.

In a video statement posted on the studio’s official YouTube channel to mark the release of Romeo is a Dead Man today, Suda stated that Romeo is a Dead Man won’t be the only Grasshopper game released this year.

“It’s almost 100% certain that we’ll be releasing one more game during 2026,” Suda said. “What kind of game? When can we announce it? We’re not sure just yet, but if you wait a little longer, I feel like we’ll be able to make an announcement soon.

“Keep checking out various events, media, and videos like this and sooner or later we’ll have that big announcement ready for you all. Please keep an eye out and look forward to it.”

Elsewhere in the video, Suda gave an update on player requests for a Switch 2 version, physical release and art book for Romeo is a Dead Man.

According to Suda, the studio had hoped to release an art book and soundtrack in time for the game’s release but it “didn’t work out in time” and people should “hold on a bit longer, we’ll be sure to get them out”.

As for the physical version, Suda explained: “We’re currently in talks with several companies trying to get a physical version out and we’re doing whatever we can to make it happen, so please wait just a bit more for this too. We’ll announce it as soon as it’s finalized, so we appreciate all your patience.”

In an update on the Switch 2 version, Suda also noted that work is still underway on trying to port the game to Nintendo‘s new system, saying: “We’re doing what we can to make it happen, so again, please give us a little more time.”

Finally, Suda paid tribute to Tatsushi Fujita, who passed away during the development of the game. According to Suda, both Romeo is a Dead Man and the other unannounced game planned for 2026 are dedicated to Fujita.

“Tatsushi Fujita, who worked on both Romeo and this new game, and who worked with us at Grasshopper for 19 years and three months, unfortunately passed away last year,” Suda said.

“He worked on a large number of past Grasshopper titles and he kept working as hard as he could up to his very last breath. I would like to dedicate these two games to Tatsushi Fujita, I’m sure he’s happy to see the games finally get released. Thank you, Fujita. You can finally rest now.”

VGC’s Romeo is a Dead Man review called it “pure Grasshopper action”, saying the “No More Heroes studio’s latest action game can be confusing and uneven but it’s never, ever dull”.

“Romeo is a Dead Man is Grasshopper Manufacture at its most confident and its least conformist,” we wrote. “It’s got its fair share of rough edges, but the combat is satisfying – offering a challenge without being frustrating – and the sheer inventiveness in its myriad art styles and its bizarre plot ensure this is an adventure you won’t have seen before. Anyone with an interest in wandering off the beaten track of familiar third-person action adventure games should check this one out.”