Grasshopper announces Romeo is a Dead Man release date, says it will be self-publishing it

Grasshopper Manufacture has announced the release date and publishing details for its next game, Romeo is a Dead Man.

The game, which was previously given a vague 2026 release window, will now release “earlier than expected” on February 11, 2026 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC (via Steam).

In a statement, executive director / scenario writer / producer Goichi Suda (aka Suda51) joked that the game was secretly supposed to release at the same time as Grand Theft Auto 6, but says that now Rockstar has delayed its game there’s no longer any need to hold back Grasshopper’s game.

“Now we’ve won our game of chicken against *cough* a certain twice-delayed 2026 release, we can reveal our cards and confirm we never intended to launch in May in the first place,” Suda joked. “We’re warping space-time to put the finishing touches to Romeo is a Dead Man ahead of its launch next February.”

The NetEase-owned Grasshopper has also announced that it will be self-publishing the game, marking a first in the studio’s history.

Described as the No More Heroes studio’s “bloodiest action game yet”, Romeo is a Dead Man is a third-person sci-fi action adventure game where the player can switch between melee attacks (as in the No More Heroes games) and gun-based combat (as in Shadows of the Damned).

“Snatched from the brink of death by his donning of the rad mask DeadGear, FBI Space-Time special agent, Romeo Stargazer, sets out to hunt the most wanted fugitives in existence across the multiverse, armed with a heady arsenal of guns and close-combat weapons,” the game’s description reads.

“And as if being stuck in a strange limbo between life and death as DeadMan and tasked with navigating a shattered space-time continuum isn’t enough, Romeo also has to contend with the sudden disappearance of his mysterious girlfriend, Juliet.”