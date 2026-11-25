One of the writers who worked on Grand Theft Auto 6 has deleted one of her social media accounts following a wave of online harassment and misinformation.

Alexa D’Agostino, who also has thank-you credits on GTA 5, Red Dead Online, and GTA: Online, has been targeted by people online who dislike the inclusion of Lucia in GTA 6. D’Agostino had previously spoken about some of the writing inspirations behind her work on Lucia.

A thread on X detailing why these people are targeting D’Agostino cites her support of LGBTQ+ pride and posts that are critical of US President Donald Trump.

They also claim that she ran a blog that encouraged women to “manipulate and take advantage of men”. In reality, the evidence they are pointing to is a blog post that gave women advice on how to handle meeting their boyfriend’s friends. The advice encourages women to be themselves, let the friends lead the conversation, and ask their boyfriend what his friends are like before they meet them.

After GTA 6’s launch, D’Agostino was active on X and sharing videos of GTA 6 gameplay. Her old handle now appears to have been taken over by a crypto enthusiast.

Many of the posts being circulated blame D’Agostino for their perceived faults with GTA 6, mostly revolving around the inclusion of Lucia as a playable character. They also criticise D’Agostino for wanting Lucia to be a strong character, standing alongside Arthur Morgan and other Rockstar protagonists.

“When it came to writing Lucia, I thought of the women I know,” D’Agostino told Love Magazine before GTA 6’s launch. “My mother was an immigrant who grew up in Newark, New Jersey, close to Lucia’s hometown of Liberty City. I thought about the way she raised me: rowdy, kind, but not to take any shit. I related a lot to Lucia, and writing her came very naturally to me.

“When you are focusing on writing a fully realised person with their own wants, you’re going to get something perfectly imperfect-with clichés, but also undeniably real. That’s how you get a woman that can stand tall next to the likes of Arthur Morgan and Niko Bellic.”

Given that this quote is being used to disparage D’Agostino, many of the posts about her are misogynistic and racist in nature.

After D’Agostino deleted her X account, much of the vitriol was instead sent to another woman of the same name.

Incidents like this are nothing new in the gaming industry. Previously, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet star Tati Gabrielle faced online harassment as soon as the game was revealed. She has since revealed that Naughty Dog had given her training to prepare for this. It came after Laura Bailey experienced harassment for playing Abby in The Last of Us Part 2.