Grand Theft Auto 6 is getting a vinyl, CD and streaming soundtrack with 34 original tracks

Grand Theft Auto 6 is getting an official soundtrack album, Rockstar has confirmed.

GTA 6: The Album, which will be released on November 19 alongside the game, will consist of 34 brand new, original tracks from “a genre-defying roster of the most exciting artists in the world”.

The following six tracks will be available to listen to on streaming services today:

Yung Lean – That’s It (feat. Future & Metro Boomin)

Travis Scott – RHYNO (prod. by Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo)

CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, PinkPantheress, Fred again.. & Etienne de Crécy – Sexy Magic

Morgan Wallen – Last Thing You Need

Rauw Alejandro – Macacoa 2000

Keith Richards – Bright Lights, Big City

The vinyl and CD soundtracks can also be pre-ordered now from the official GTA 6: The Album website.

This includes a £10.99 CD soundtrack (with two discs), a £44.99 vinyl soundtrack and a £108.99 limited edition vinyl soundtrack.

The limited edition vinyl soundtrack “comes with two transparent magenta discs filled with blue liquid”, as well as exclusive artwork.

This week a number of musical artists started posting Instagram photos of GTA 6 illustrations, but didn’t reveal what this entails.

All of the artists who posted the images are featured in the six tracks available to listen to today, revealing that they were promoting the fact that they had contributed new music for the album.

Details on the other 28 tracks in the album – which is co-produced by Atlantic Records – have not yet been provided.

The album can be pre-saved now on streaming services Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Deezer, Tidal and Amazon Music.