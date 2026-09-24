Grand Theft Auto 6 is getting a $400 box of merch with 11 items including a figure, New Era hat and sunglasses

The Goodtime State: Vice City Collection is inspired by the in-game TV show Macca the Gator

Grand Theft Auto 6 is getting a $400 box of merch with 11 items including a figure, New Era hat and sunglasses

Rockstar Games has announced a $400 merchandise box for Grand Theft Auto 6.

The Goodtime State: Vice City Collection collector’s box costs $399.99 / £349.99 and includes 11 pieces of merchandise.

The box is available to pre-order now on the Rockstar Games Store. It does not, however, include a copy of the game.

The box is mainly inspired by Macca the Gator, a TV show which can be found in the game.

The full contents of the box are as follows, including Rockstar’s official descriptions:

Grand Theft Auto 6 is getting a $400 box of merch with 11 items including a figure, New Era hat and sunglasses

Macca the Gator Figure
Stash your valuables in the twist-open base of this figurine of Macca enjoying a smoke and a flamingo blood martini.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is getting a $400 box of merch with 11 items including a figure, New Era hat and sunglasses

Oakley  Frogskins  Sunglasses
Block out the Leonida sun with a pair of matte black Oakley Frogskins sunglasses, featuring Prizm Sapphire lenses and a Vice City pink GTAVI logo.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is getting a $400 box of merch with 11 items including a figure, New Era hat and sunglasses

Leonida Keys Crossbody Bag
Stow all your essentials in a ripstop crossbody bag with patterned black and pink lining, woven patches, and a custom debossed YKK zipper pull.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is getting a $400 box of merch with 11 items including a figure, New Era hat and sunglasses

New Era 9FORTY Snapback Hat
Look like a local in a New Era 9FORTY A-Frame snapback hat with Vice City Leonida embellishments, embroidery, and appliques.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is getting a $400 box of merch with 11 items including a figure, New Era hat and sunglasses

Macca the Gator Magnetic Mirror
Reflect on your life choices in this electroplated pink glass mirror. Use as a tray or hang as artwork with two large rear-mounted magnets.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is getting a $400 box of merch with 11 items including a figure, New Era hat and sunglasses

Chunkee the Manatee Shot Glass 
Knock one back with this shot glass featuring Chunkee the Manatee on the front and a laser-etched Rockstar Games logo on the bottom.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is getting a $400 box of merch with 11 items including a figure, New Era hat and sunglasses

Vice City Collectible Swizzle Spoon  
Stir things up with a decorative spoon featuring a debossed enamel Vice City logo and a Rockstar Games logo tip.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is getting a $400 box of merch with 11 items including a figure, New Era hat and sunglasses

Vice City Razor Blade Keychain
Stay sharp with a metallic razor-blade-style keychain featuring embossed GTAVI and Vice City logos.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is getting a $400 box of merch with 11 items including a figure, New Era hat and sunglasses

Leonida Keys Enamel Pin Set in Metal Tin
Add Vice City flair anywhere with nine enamel pins in a custom tin.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is getting a $400 box of merch with 11 items including a figure, New Era hat and sunglasses

Leonida Keys Sticker Pack in Stash Bag
Slap a little Leonida on laptops, water bottles, and anywhere else your heart desires with nine crack-and-peel vinyl stickers in a stash bag.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is getting a $400 box of merch with 11 items including a figure, New Era hat and sunglasses

Double-Sided Souvenir Poster with Map of Leonida
An illustrated Vice City Leonida poster featuring characters from the hit Leonida TV show Macca the Gator on the front. Plan a road trip to every corner of the Goodtime State with a full view of the Leonida map featured on the back.

PlayStation VR2
£529.99$549.99
PlayStation Portal
$199$199£199.99
PS5 DualSense Controller - White
£64.99$68.99$74.99
Xbox Series X Digital
$448$449.99
PlayStation 5 Digital Edition (Slim)
£389.99$444.85$449.99
PlayStation 5 Pro
£699.99$699$699
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