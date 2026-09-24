Grand Theft Auto 6 is getting a $400 box of merch with 11 items including a figure, New Era hat and sunglasses

Rockstar Games has announced a $400 merchandise box for Grand Theft Auto 6.

The Goodtime State: Vice City Collection collector’s box costs $399.99 / £349.99 and includes 11 pieces of merchandise.

The box is available to pre-order now on the Rockstar Games Store. It does not, however, include a copy of the game.

The box is mainly inspired by Macca the Gator, a TV show which can be found in the game.

The full contents of the box are as follows, including Rockstar’s official descriptions:

Macca the Gator Figure

Stash your valuables in the twist-open base of this figurine of Macca enjoying a smoke and a flamingo blood martini.

Oakley Frogskins Sunglasses

Block out the Leonida sun with a pair of matte black Oakley Frogskins sunglasses, featuring Prizm Sapphire lenses and a Vice City pink GTAVI logo.

Leonida Keys Crossbody Bag

Stow all your essentials in a ripstop crossbody bag with patterned black and pink lining, woven patches, and a custom debossed YKK zipper pull.

New Era 9FORTY Snapback Hat

Look like a local in a New Era 9FORTY A-Frame snapback hat with Vice City Leonida embellishments, embroidery, and appliques.

Macca the Gator Magnetic Mirror

Reflect on your life choices in this electroplated pink glass mirror. Use as a tray or hang as artwork with two large rear-mounted magnets.

Chunkee the Manatee Shot Glass

Knock one back with this shot glass featuring Chunkee the Manatee on the front and a laser-etched Rockstar Games logo on the bottom.

Vice City Collectible Swizzle Spoon

Stir things up with a decorative spoon featuring a debossed enamel Vice City logo and a Rockstar Games logo tip.

Vice City Razor Blade Keychain

Stay sharp with a metallic razor-blade-style keychain featuring embossed GTAVI and Vice City logos.

Leonida Keys Enamel Pin Set in Metal Tin

Add Vice City flair anywhere with nine enamel pins in a custom tin.

Leonida Keys Sticker Pack in Stash Bag

Slap a little Leonida on laptops, water bottles, and anywhere else your heart desires with nine crack-and-peel vinyl stickers in a stash bag.

Double-Sided Souvenir Poster with Map of Leonida

An illustrated Vice City Leonida poster featuring characters from the hit Leonida TV show Macca the Gator on the front. Plan a road trip to every corner of the Goodtime State with a full view of the Leonida map featured on the back.