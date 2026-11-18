Grand Theft Auto 6 is currently the highest scoring video game of all time.

That’s according to reviews aggregation site Metacritic, which currently has the game’s score sitting at 99 on both PlayStation 5 (after 109 reviews) and Xbox Series X/S (after nine reviews).

This means at the time of writing the game is easily the highest rated game of the year so far, ahead of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake (which has a score of 96).

More importantly, however, it also means the game is currently sitting at the number one spot on Metacritic’s Best Games of All Time list.

Only one other game on this list – the original Nintendo 64 version of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time – also has a Metacritic score of 99.

Metacritic’s internal calculations, however, which will define the game’s ‘true’ rating on a more granular level, have determined that at the time of writing Grand Theft Auto 6 has overtaken it.

The site’s 10 Best Games of All Time reads as follows (with Metacritic score for its highest-scoring platform in parentheses):

VGC’s Grand Theft Auto 6 review calls it “the game of the generation”, saying Rockstar “delivers its modern masterpiece with a remarkable artistic achievement that exceeds all expectations”.

“Rockstar’s developers have created a remarkable open world that excels in storytelling, gameplay, visuals, music and technology to achieve something truly unmatched,” we wrote. “Minor performance issues don’t dull the sparkle of an absolute must-play experience. GTA 6 was more than worth the wait. “