Grand Theft Auto 6 has received its first post-launch patch, fixing a number of bugs in the game.

The update, which is around 603 MB in size and brings the game up to version 01.002.002, fixes a number of issues including problems players have been having with autosaves.

The full patch notes are as follows:

Fixed several issues that caused the game to crash

Fixed an issue that resulted in the weather not changing for extended periods

Fixed an issue that resulted in the game not autosaving correctly

Fixed several issues that resulted phone calls not triggering correctly, including those that progressed the story or unlocked mission content

Fixed an issue that resulted in the players being unable to lose their Wanted Level

Fixed an issue that resulted in the player being unable to use the deadlift bar in the Gym

Fixed that resulted in partners not handing over bags so that players could sell them to fences

Players have been reporting issues with autosaving since the game’s release, with some saying they experienced save data loss resulting in the initial portion of their progress in the game disappearing.

Guides: If you're playing Grand Theft Auto 6, make sure to check out our complete walkthrough hub, featuring beginner tips, navigation experience explained, GTA 6 cheats, and more.

While the game auto-saves after major single-player missions and some side-missions, it appears that this has been inconsistent, with some players reporting that even though they had been completing the main missions in the early hours of GTA 6, the auto save function wasn’t working as intended.

The hope will be that the latest update will resolve some of these issues and ensure auto-saving works more reliably. VGC advises players to pause and manually save the game to be sure.

VGC’s Grand Theft Auto 6 review calls it “the game of the generation”, saying Rockstar “delivers its modern masterpiece with a remarkable artistic achievement that exceeds all expectations”.

“Rockstar’s developers have created a remarkable open world that excels in storytelling, gameplay, visuals, music and technology to achieve something truly unmatched,” we wrote. “Minor performance issues don’t dull the sparkle of an absolute must-play experience. GTA 6 was more than worth the wait.”