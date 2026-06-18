Grand Theft Auto 6 cover art revealed as Rockstar locks in November release date

Rockstar Games has revealed the official cover art for Grand Theft Auto 6.

It has also confirmed that pre-orders for the game will start next week.

“Pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto VI will officially begin on June 25 on digital storefronts and at other select retailers,” it stated on X.

The news that the pre-order campaign launches next week will essentially lock in the game’s November 19 release date, and calm fears that it may be delayed again.

Pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto VI will officially begin on June 25 on digital storefronts and at other select retailers.



Check out the official cover art, also available as downloadable artwork at https://t.co/XPwC8URCQ4 pic.twitter.com/pRVXk4eyDQ — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) June 18, 2026

Digital platform holders typically only allow pre-orders for games to open when a game is less than a year from release.

GTA 6 has been the subject of widespread speculation for many years, with this extending to even the date it would be available for pre-order.

In May, YouTuber Frogboyx1Gaming received an email that appeared to be from US retail giant Best Buy regarding GTA 6. The email informed him that a pre-order campaign for physical copies of Grand Theft Auto 6 would take place from May 18 to 21, with affiliates eligible to receive 5% for each sale they link to. This didn’t come to pass, suggesting the email was sent out in error.

Later that month, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick reaffirmed that Grand Theft Auto 6 was planned for November and that the game’s marketing would kick off during the summer. Also in May, Zelnick claimed that GTA 6’s current release date puts it 18 months behind when it was supposed to launch originally.

GTA 6 was first confirmed by Rockstar in 2022, but the game wasn’t formally revealed until late 2023.

When GTA 6 was first revealed, the game’s initial trailer finished by slating the game for 2025. While no window was set, Take-Two later said the game was planned for the Fall of 2025, but the game was later delayed to May 26, 2026. In November 2025, the game was then delayed again until November 2026.