Grand Theft Auto 5 will reportedly be returning to the PS Plus Game Catalog this month

In what is seemingly becoming an annual tradition, Grand Theft Auto 5 is set to make its return to the PS Plus Game Catalog this month.

That’s according to ever-reliable Dealabs insider billbil-kun, who has a lengthy track record of correctly revealing upcoming hardware and software announcements.

According to the leaker, GTA 5 will be one of the games set to arrive on the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog, which is available to PS Plus subscribers on the Premium and Extra tiers, on November 18.

The rest of the games coming to the PS Plus Game Catalog in November have yet to be revealed, but billbil-kun expects the full announcement to be made around November 12.

This isn’t the first time GTA 5 has been available on the Game Catalog – it was previously added in December 2023 and November 2024, lasting around six months each time before being removed from the service.

If this month’s addition is another six-month availability period, it would have meant the game’s removal from the Game Catalog would have coincided with the release of Grand Theft Auto 6, which was set for release on May 26.

This will no longer be the case, following Rockstar‘s announcement on Thursday that Grand Theft Auto 6 has now been delayed until November 19, 2026.

Further reading 1 Grand Theft Auto 6 has been delayed again to the end of 2026 "We are sorry for adding additional time to what we realize has been a long wait", Rockstar says

“We are sorry for adding additional time to what we realize has been a long wait, but these extra months will allow us to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and deserve,” Rockstar said in a statement.

“We want to thank you again for your patience and support. While the wait is a little longer, we are incredibly excited for players to experience the sprawling state of Leonida and a return to modern day Vice City.”

October’s PlayStation Plus Game Catalog titles remain available to play, including Silent Hill 2, Until Dawn, Yakuza: Like a Dragon and As Dusk Falls.