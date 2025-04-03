Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced coming to Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft has announced that GTA 5 is coming to Xbox Game Pass, alongside GTA 5 Enhanced on PC Game Pass.

The game will be added to the service on April 15. GTA 5 Enhanced Edition on PC adds upgrades that were originally exclusive to the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of the game.

The technical improvements include ray tracing features only available on PC (such as ambient occlusion and global illumination); support for AMD FSR1, FSR3, and NVIDIA DLSS 3; faster loading times using SSD and DirectStorage; enhanced support for higher resolutions, higher aspect ratios, and higher framerates; DualSense controller support; and enhanced audio with support for Dolby Atmos.

Earlier today Microsoft has announced the rest of the games coming to Game Pass this month.

This month’s games include the brand new release South of Midnight, which launches day one on Game Pass.

The other headline game is Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition, which includes the base game and all DLC.

Earlier this year, Rockstar’s parent company Take-Two claimed that Grand Theft Auto 6 is still on track to release later this year. During an investor presentation discussing its Q3 earnings for the financial year 2025, the publisher confirmed that the game was still listed as “launching Fall of Calendar 2025”.

Last month Bloomberg claimed that rival game publishers are waiting as long as possible to commit to their release dates for next Fall, because of GTA 6’s planned release.

They want to see if GTA 6 will make its deadline or be delayed until 2026, with the goal being to put significant distance between the release of their own games and Rockstar’s, it’s claimed.