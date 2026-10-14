Gran Turismo is getting a new limited edition PS5 DualSense controller

A new, limited-edition Gran Turismo themed PlayStation 5 controller has been announced.

The lastest limited edition PlayStation controller has been announced by Sony, with Gran Turismo joining the likes of God of War, Ghost of Yotei and Astro Bot as PlayStation franchises with custom Dualsense controllers.

As described on the PlayStation Blog, the controller features “racing stripes and motorsport-inspired graphics,” which are paired with “a textured, carbon-fibre-style front plate, bringing elements of automotive design and performance to the controller.”

You can get your first look at controller in the announcement trailer below.

CEO of Poliphony Digital, Kazunori Yamaushi said of the new controller, “Thirty years ago, Gran Turismo began with a vision to share the beauty and joy of the automobile. This commemorative controller celebrates the journey we have shared together, and I am deeply grateful to everyone whose passion continues to inspire us.”

According to Sony, the newly announced DualSense Wireless Controller: Gran Turismo Limited Edition will be available in limited quantities globally for a recommended retail price of $84.99 USD/ ¥12,480 (including tax) / €84.99/ £74.99.

Pre-orders will open on Octoer 22 from PlayStation Direct in regions where the service is available. The controller will also be sold via other retailers, though these retail partners weren’t announced at the time of writing. The controller will be released on December 10.