Video game music cover group 8-Bit Big Band has removed 37 songs from their YouTube channel, with some tracks also removed from streaming services.

This comes amid copyright issues with Nintendo, as the band says they’ve discovered that some of their Nintendo covers were “not properly licensed.” All of the affected songs are related to Nintendo series like Mario, Animal Crossing, and Zelda.

“You may have noticed that certain content has been removed from our website and channels,” says band founder and leader, Charlie Rosen. “We recently learned that the content was not properly licensed. Out of respect for Nintendo and its music, we have taken those materials down.

“Respecting the rights of creators is something we care about deeply, and this experience has been an important reminder of why licensing matters. Thank you to Nintendo for working with us on this and thank you to our followers for your continued support!”

8-Bit Big Band has seen great success with their Video Game-inspired jazz compositions and has even won two Grammys for their work. Both of the Grammy wins were for Nintendo-related music – ‘Meta Knight’s Revenge’ in 2022, and ‘Super Mario Praise Break’ in 2026. Both tracks have been removed from the band’s YouTube channel, and ‘Meta Knight’s Revenge’ has been removed from streaming services altogether.

A full list of affected tracks has been put together in the r/gamemusic subreddit.

It’s unclear when these tracks will return to streaming. Some can still be found on Spotify and the band’s website, with YouTube being the most affected platform.

Nintendo is notoriously litigious when it comes to enforcing its copyright. Many have been critical of the company in the past for issuing takedowns on YouTube videos that include Nintendo material in any way. This latest incident has done little to help with this perception, with many in 8-Bit Big Band’s community being critical of Nintendo’s decision to take down the band’s music.