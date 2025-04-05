Google has launched its own PokeDex mini-game

You can now catch Pokémon in the Google app.

Google and The Pokémon Company have collaborated on a new update to Google’s mobile app, which allows players to catch Pokémon.

By searching the name of one of the original 151 Pokemon from the Pokémon Red and Green games, players will be given the option to catch the Pokémon and add it to their PokeDex.

Users must be logged into a Google account in order to use the new widget and track your progress. Neither Google nor The Pokémon Company has announced the reason for the sudden collaboration, but it’s far from the first time the two brands have worked together.

In 2014, Google Maps released an April Fools update to Google Maps, which saw Pokémon appearing at locations around the world. This prank would eventually lead to the development and release of Pokémon Go, one of the most successful mobile apps of all time.

The next Pokémon game, Pokémon Legends Z-A, will be released later this year on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2.

Pokémon Legends Z-A will see players revisit the Kalos region and Lumoise City. Lumiose is undergoing a high-tech redevelopment plan.

Players will meet a new companion, Urbain or Taunie. The Pokémon Company has said that the companion that the player meets will be dependent on the appearance of the player character, which is chosen at the start of the game.

A new company, Quasartico Inc, was also teased in the trailer. The company CEO Jett, and her secretary Vinnie were also introduced as new characters in the trailer for Pokémon Legends Z-A.