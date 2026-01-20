Good Game Club podcast launches at World Economic Forum to ‘promote positive conversations around play’

A new podcast, ‘Good Game Club’ was launched at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday, aiming to promote positive conversations around play and the video games industry.

Good Game Club is hosted by Playmob CEO, Jude Ower MBE, and SYBO CEO, Mathias Gredal Nørvig, who wrote the book ‘Gaming for Good’ in 2024, which set out to demystify gaming and how the medium can be a force for good. A cut of sales went to climate projects.

The podcast is supported by a “a strategic partnership” with Tencent, according to the WEF announcement, which says the two share “ambitions to shape a more positive future through the power of games”.

The first Good Game Club episode is available on YouTube and other platforms and features an interview with game industry author and commentator Bastian Bergmann, in which he argues gaming is “the defining medium of our time”.

Future Good Game Club guests will include:

David Barrie, Founder and CEO of Game Academy.

Maria Sayans, CEO of Ustwo Games (Monument Valley franchise).

Mick Donegan, Founder and CEO of charity SpecialEffect.

Tom Chatfield, tech philosopher and author of ‘Wise Animals’ and ‘How To Thrive In The Digital Age’.

Kirsty Rigden, CEO of FuturLab (PowerWash Simulator).

Jude Ower MBE said: “Gaming is the biggest change-making platform in today’s culture, and one of the most transformative art forms for social impact.

“By launching our new podcast at Davos, we aim to share this message with the world’s most influential leaders to ignite action tied to this year’s Forum theme, ‘A Spirit of Dialogue.’ Gaming is a critical tool for building community and spearheading movements to address some of society’s most pressing challenges.”