GOG’s optimised ports of the original PC Resident Evil trilogy are now on Steam too

The PC ports of the first three Resident Evil games are now available on Steam, around two years after they were re-released on GOG.

Although they had been ported to PC in the late 90s, the original Resident Evil, Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 had not been not widely available for purchase on modern PC storefronts.

This changed in June 2024, when GOG re-released the original 1997 PC port of Resident Evil – as opposed to the remake, which started life on GameCube before getting modern ports.

This was then followed by GOG releases of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3, again based on the original PC ports rather than the recent remakes.

Now, today Capcom has released all three games on Steam – marking their debut on Valve‘s storefront in their original forms – as well as Breath of Fire IV.

All four games list the developer as “Capcom Co Ltd, GOG.com” on their Steam pages, meaning the versions on Steam are the new ports handled by GOG.

Each Resident Evil game is priced at $9.99 / £7.99 but to celebrate their release on Steam they’re 50% off until April 15, meaning players can buy all three games for a total price of $14.97 / £11.97 instead of $29.97 / £23.97.

The new GOG releases of the Resident Evil trilogy have been updated to ensure full compatibility with Windows 10 and 11. Each game includes new rendering options and various modern fixes such as improved cutscene timing, an improved video player, an improved DirectX game renderer and issue-free game exit.

They also offer full support for modern controllers, including Xbox Series, Xbox One, Xbox 360, DualSense, DualShock 4, Switch, Logitech F series and more. Resident Evil 2 also makes the unlockable 4th Survivor and Tofu modes available from the beginning.

Last year GOG‘s senior business development manager Marcin Paczynski told The Game Business that Capcom was initially against GOG’s request to add the original PC versions of Resident Evil 1, 2 and 3 to its store, and was more interested in getting players to try out the modern remakes of each game.

“Capcom were like, ‘we have all of those remakes. It’s already the superior experience to those games’,” recalled Paczynski, who says he was one of the GOG members who led the project.

“They didn’t really see the value in bringing back the vanilla versions. It took a lot of convincing that there is an audience that has a lot of memories about those games, and would love to experience exactly the same game again. Thankfully, we were able to convince them.”