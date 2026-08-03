God of War TV show is seemingly recasting Atreus and Thrud for Season 2, to cover their jump in age

The roles of Atreus and Thrud will seemingly be recast for the second season of the live-action God of War series.

In Season 1, the role of Atreus will be played by Callum Vinson and Thrud will be portrayed by Island Austin, but it appears that Season 2 may move to the events of God of War: Ragnarok, which takes place a number of years later.

As such, casting calls have been spotted for the show’s second season (as reported by Mp1st), calling for actors to play the roles of Joshua and Ruth (apparent codenames for Atreus and Thrud).

The descriptions perfectly match both characters, and call for actors in the 14-17 year old age range, rather than the first season’s casting call which was looking for actors aged 9-12.

The description for Joshua (Atreus) says: “After growing up in isolation in a cabin in the woods, Joshua went on a daring and dangerous adventure alongside his father that bonded the two of them but threw everything into question.

“At journey’s end he came upon a revelation suggesting he may have a destiny greater than he could have imagined. When we find him in Season 2, Joshua is eager to learn more about the truth of who he is.

“He is empathetic, brave, and immensely curious about the world. But as he finds his new identity and grows into manhood, his trusting-nature leaves him vulnerable to manipulation.”

The casting call says actors auditioning for the role “must be comfortable with physical combat, especially archery”.

The Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios show has already had to recast one of its leads, but this wasn’t by design.

Ryan Hurst, who was set to play Kratos in the show, sustained an on-set injury in June which led to him tearing his bicep and requiring surgery.

After realising that recovering to full strength for a bicep tear can take up to a year, the production studios took the unfortunate decision to look for another actor to play Kratos instead.

Deadline reported that that four episodes of the series had already been shot when Hurst was injured – these will now have to be reshot with Kratos’ replacement.