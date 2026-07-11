God of War studio confirms Laufey will have a disc version, revealing its release window

God of War developer, Sony Santa Monica, has confirmed that its next entry will be available on disc, following this month’s controversial announcement that PlayStation will end physical media production.

The news, which came in the form of an X post simply stating that “God of War Laufey will be available on disc”, has also seemingly revealed the release window for the new entry.

Since Sony’s cut-off for the production of physical disc games is January 2028, Santa Monica Studio’s statement heavily implies that God of War Laufey will release sometime next year.

Sony announced last week that, starting in January 2028, all new PlayStation 5 games will be available on the PlayStation Store and at retailers in digital-only formats. Only games released in 2027 or earlier will be able to reprint physical discs.

The disc announcement was shared in a thread related to God of War Laufey’s upcoming panel at San Diego Comic-Con, likely in an attempt to manage negativity around the policy change.

We can confirm God of War Laufey will be available on disc. — Santa Monica Studio – God of War Laufey (@SonySantaMonica) July 10, 2026

The news that Sony is ending disc production has been met with an outpouring of criticism from fans of physical media. A petition urging Sony to reconsider the policy has so far received more than 285,000 signatures.

God of War Laufey was announced during a State of Play live stream last month, where Santa Monica Studio debuted more than 20 minutes of gameplay footage.

The game is described as “the next chapter” in the God of War franchise and stars Faye (Laufey the Just), Kratos’s Norse wife and the mother of Atreus, who dies in the events leading up to the 2018 God of War.

“Awakening unexpectedly in a strange land after her funeral, Faye discovers the plans she put in place to protect Kratos and Atreus are now at risk,” a synopsis for the game reads.

“To save the ones she loves, Faye must fight through the afterlife of the gods — the Everywhen — where ruthless gods from across mythology vie for power in a land overflowing with dangerous magic.”