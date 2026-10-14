God of War Laufey’s $150 Collector Box has been revealed, doesn’t include a copy of the game

Sony has revealed the God of War Laufey Collector Box, which includes merchandise related to the game, but not a copy of the game itself.

The Collector Box – not a ‘Collector’s Edition’, crucially – contains a statue, a deck of cards and a mini artbook, and costs $149.99 / €149.99 / £129.99.

It’s set for release on February 16 alongside the game itself and is available for pre-order now on the PlayStation Direct store, but players interested in buying it need to bear in mind they will still have to buy the game separately.

The statue is eight inches tall and shows Faye, her cube companion Phranque and her enchanted ribbon guardian Rue fighting against Begtse’s soldiers.

According to Sony, the cube character Phranque lights up when the statue is plugged into a USB power source.

The box also includes a 51-card Oracle Deck, which features custom illustrations by artist Megan Lara and is described as “a beautiful representation of your adventure through the Everywhen”.

Completing the package is a physical mini artbook, containing concept art hand-selected by the art team at Santa Monica Studio.

The God of War Laufey - Collector Box pre-orders begin today, including:



💡 Light-Up Faye Statue

🃏 51-Card Oracle Deck

🎨 Mini Artbook



Full details: https://t.co/MYFpP6KtqR pic.twitter.com/IYirXq1IZZ — PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 13, 2026

The game, which is sold separately, will be available as a Standard Edition and as a Digital Deluxe Edition, with the latter containing extra content.

As well as the main game, the Digital Deluxe Edition also includes in-game items such as the Dark Alchemy Armor Set, Dark Alchemy Blade, Dark Alchemy Bow Scales, Dark Alchemy Catalyst and In-Game Resource Pack, as well as a Digital Mini Artbook and a Digital Soundtrack.

Players who pre-order either the Standard or Digital Deluxe Edition of the game before its release on February 16, 2027 will also get a Last Wish Armor Set, a Phranque Golden Leaves Appearance and an in-game resource pack.

In July, Sony Santa Monica also confirmed that God of War Laufey will be available on disc, following Sony’s controversial announcement that PlayStation will soon end physical media production.

God of War Laufey is the first mainline God of War title to star a protagonist other than Kratos. Players take on the role of Faye (Laufey the Just), Kratos’s Norse wife and the mother of Atreus, who dies in the events leading up to the 2018 God of War.

“Awakening unexpectedly in a strange land after her funeral, Faye discovers the plans she put in place to protect Kratos and Atreus are now at risk,” a synopsis for the game reads.

“To save the ones she loves, Faye must fight through the afterlife of the gods — the Everywhen — where ruthless gods from across mythology vie for power in a land overflowing with dangerous magic.”