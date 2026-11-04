God of War Laufey has officially been delayed

PlayStation’s Santa Monica Studio has delayed the release of God of War Laufey by three months, claiming the game needs additional work.

Laufey was due to release on February 16, 2027, but will now release on May 20, 2027.

“Since the reveal of God of War Laufey in June, we’ve been deeply grateful to see so much excitement for Faye’s journey through the Everywhen,” the company said. “We don’t take for granted the trust placed in the studio to make an extraordinary experience worthy of the passion and dedication of our fans.

“With this in mind, we’ve made the decision to delay God of War Laufey’s release to May 20th, 2027. We will make the most of each moment until then by putting in the finishing touches and pushing the game to its fullest potential.

“On behalf of everyone on the team, we appreciate your patience and we’ll be back to share more updates soon!”

An update regarding God of War Laufey's release date. pic.twitter.com/qCw9O3dqtR — Santa Monica Studio – God of War Laufey (@SonySantaMonica) November 4, 2026

God of War Laufey is the first mainline God of War title to star a protagonist other than Kratos. Players take on the role of Faye (Laufey the Just), Kratos’s Norse wife and the mother of Atreus, who dies in the events leading up to the 2018 God of War.

“Awakening unexpectedly in a strange land after her funeral, Faye discovers the plans she put in place to protect Kratos and Atreus are now at risk,” a synopsis for the game reads.

“To save the ones she loves, Faye must fight through the afterlife of the gods — the Everywhen — where ruthless gods from across mythology vie for power in a land overflowing with dangerous magic.”