God of War Kratos actor says fans will ‘hear about what we’re doing’ this Summer

God of War actor Christopher Judge has claimed that his next game will be announced this summer, fuelling speculation that it could be Santa Monica Studio’s next big project.

Judge, who plays Kratos in the modern God of War titles, was talking to a streamer at Fan Expo in Vancouver, Canada, who asked the actor about the recently announced God of War Trilogy Remake. It’s not clear if Judge is aware that the conversation was being recorded.

Judge confirmed that he won’t be appearing in the Trilogy Remake, since original Kratos actor TC Carson will be reprising his role, as announced in a recent State of Play live stream. According to Judge, the remake will feature a new fighting system.

“And then you’ll be hearing about what we’re doing probably in late summer,” the Kratos actor added.

While he did not clarify who this comment was in relation to, the context of the conversation has led many to assume Judge is referring to God of War developer Santa Monica Studio.

The PlayStation developer’s last major project was 2022’s God of War Ragnarok. Santa Monica creative director Cory Barlog, who helmed 2018’s God of War but stepped aside for the sequel, is understood to be working on an unannounced project.

Sony Santa Monica is currently celebrating God of War’s 20th anniversary via various initiatives, most notably a brand new 2D game that was shadow-dropped last week following its State of Play announcement.

During the same livestream, the developer also revealed that a God of War Trilogy Remake is in early development. “We ask for your patience as it will be a while before anything else can be shared,” it said. “When we can come back with an update, we aim to make it a big one!”

It added: “We know that remaking the Greek saga has been a frequent request – the genuine, passionate interest from fans to see the original games return is something we’re very thankful for and can’t wait to share more when the time comes!”