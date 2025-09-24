God of War is getting a special 20th anniversary DualSense controller

God of War is getting a limited edition DualSense controller to celebrate the franchise’s 20th anniversary.

The God of War 20th Anniversary Limited Edition Dualsense will be available in limited quantities for a price of $84.99 / €84.99 / £74.99 / ¥12,480.

Pre-orders start on October 3, 2025, at 10am local time on PlayStation Direct. Participating retailers globally will also stock the controller.

“In honor of God of War’s 20th anniversary this year, we were thrilled by the opportunity to celebrate this milestone with a new DualSense controller design,” said Sony Santa Monica associate art director Dela Longfish.

“When we were deciding how best to embody the series, we immediately thought the form of the controller lent itself perfectly to Kratos’ omega tattoo. No matter which God of War game you’re playing, the shape of his red ink against the gray of his ash-covered skin is one of the most iconic elements of Kratos’ look across both Greek and Norse sagas.”

“ Our team made sure to represent both of these key tones in the color selection for the controller to make every aspect an authentic homage to the design that has defined Kratos for over two decades. ”

Sony Santa Monica has been celebrating the franchise’s anniversary throughout the year via various merchandise releases and a special art gallery.